Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $199.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MEDP. Truist Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $173.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.04. Medpace has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,597 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $2,309,533.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $100,102.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,581 shares of company stock valued at $46,791,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Medpace by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Medpace by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Medpace by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Medpace by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

