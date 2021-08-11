Membership Collective Group Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NYSE:MCG)

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Membership Collective Group in a report released on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Membership Collective Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

MCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

MCG stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Membership Collective Group has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $14.26.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

