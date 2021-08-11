MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2,019.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre’s second-quarter results benefited from increasing commerce and fintech revenues. Further, strengthening online-to-offline offerings were tailwinds. Furthermore, growing adoption of MercadoPago and robust mobile-point-of-sale business contributed well to total payment volume growth. Improvement in the level of transaction per buyer aided its quarterly performance. Rapid adoption of Mobile Wallet remained a positive for the company. Also, well-performing Mercado Fondo and Mercado Credito drove the results. Additionally, robust shipment growth via MercadoEnvios and rising penetration of managed networks remained tailwinds. It is to be noted that the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, rising expenses related to warehousing, free shipping subsidies and mPOS discounts are impacting margins.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MELI. BTIG Research raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,894.68.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,878.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,570.60 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $959.87 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,527.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 12.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

