MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s (MKKGY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKKGY opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.18. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $44.65.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

