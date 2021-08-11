Meredith (MDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meredith stock opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Meredith has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDP. upped their target price on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

