Metro Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Metro in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Metro to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.89.

MRU stock opened at C$64.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.52. Metro has a twelve month low of C$52.63 and a twelve month high of C$66.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.09%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

