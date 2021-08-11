Michael Wayne Lowry Sells 5,000 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $38.85. 612,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,212. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after acquiring an additional 643,214 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,041,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after purchasing an additional 453,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 815,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after acquiring an additional 398,051 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

