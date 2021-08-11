Millennium Management LLC Acquires 134,475 Shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) by 875.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,475 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Intrusion were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. Intrusion Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $78.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.92.

INTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

