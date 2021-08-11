Millennium Management LLC Acquires 39,128 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 161.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,128 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.23% of B. Riley Financial worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth $17,058,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 16.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,793,000 after acquiring an additional 242,482 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth $9,193,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,724,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,575,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,346,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $336,035.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,119 shares of company stock worth $2,346,543. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 0.44. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

