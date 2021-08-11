Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 275,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copa by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,925,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,130,000 after acquiring an additional 808,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Copa by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,628,000 after acquiring an additional 93,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Copa by 1,244.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,608,000 after acquiring an additional 946,427 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Copa by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 729,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after acquiring an additional 47,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Copa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $76.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.50. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $94.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. Analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

