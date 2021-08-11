Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 262,322 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOSL opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $704.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.59.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $65,638.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

