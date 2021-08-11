Millennium Management LLC Sells 101,437 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 101,437 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $84.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.39.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

