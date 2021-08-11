Millennium Management LLC Sells 12,526 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,526 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.46% of Universal Electronics worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UEIC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $386,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,434,000 after buying an additional 73,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $662.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $65.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Electronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Universal Electronics Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.