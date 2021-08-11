Mint Club (MINT) 1-Day Volume Hits $28,754.00

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mint Club has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $28,754.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Mint Club Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

