Mister Car Wash (MCW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCW shares. UBS Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

