Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is engaged in the development of real estate, including office buildings, residential properties and commercial properties. The Building Business segment is engaged in the development, leasing and property management of office buildings. Its Lifestyle Property segment operates the PREMIUM OUTLETS, MARK IS and other retail facilities. The Residential Business segment provides services, such as development, marketing and leasing. It is engaged in undertaking approximately 30 development projects in over 10 states, including distribution facilities and homes. Its Investment Management segment offers services for both individual and institutional investors. Its Architectural Design and Engineering segment engages in the design and administration of construction and civil engineering projects. Its Hotel Business maintains a network of over eight hotels. Its Real Estate Services segment provides a range of solutions for individuals and corporations. “

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mitsubishi Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:MITEY opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.30.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitsubishi Estate (MITEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.