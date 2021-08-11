Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.550-$3.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MITSY stock traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $480.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $464.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $311.02 and a fifty-two week high of $502.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $463.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

