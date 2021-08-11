Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.470 EPS.

Shares of MODN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 0.98. Model N has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.20.

In other Model N news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $40,423.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,167.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $45,796.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,517,246.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,756 shares of company stock worth $931,806 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

