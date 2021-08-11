Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.5-51.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.79 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.470 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.96. 4,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Model N has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.74.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MODN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Model N presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In other news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $161,880.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,015,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $931,806. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

