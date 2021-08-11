ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.19 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) – Barrington Research raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ModivCare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.28. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

ModivCare stock opened at $179.44 on Wednesday. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $84.32 and a 1 year high of $184.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $8,019,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $1,238,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $24,994,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

