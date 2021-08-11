ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ModivCare Inc. is a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. ModivCare Inc., formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $179.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. ModivCare has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ModivCare will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 10.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in ModivCare by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ModivCare by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in ModivCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,909,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

