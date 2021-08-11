Montes Archimedes Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 48,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 301,209 shares.The stock last traded at $9.93 and had previously closed at $9.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

