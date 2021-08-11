Morgan Stanley Acquires 235,371 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 152.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 235,371 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $18,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Ameresco by 14.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

NYSE AMRC opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.08. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,372. 41.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.