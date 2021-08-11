Morgan Stanley Buys 75,511 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $19,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 182,300.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $491,000.

Shares of XTN stock opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.99. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $92.58.

