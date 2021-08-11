Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 108.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 114,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of ManTech International worth $19,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 61.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 659.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 38.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.17. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

MANT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $278,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,884. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

