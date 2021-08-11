Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,360 ($122.29).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,149 ($106.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The stock has a market cap of £126.24 billion and a PE ratio of 39.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,388.08.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

