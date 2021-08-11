Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,711 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Bandwidth worth $18,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAND. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 981.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bandwidth by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 538.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In other Bandwidth news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAND. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.35. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.01 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -83.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.