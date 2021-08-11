Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 17,500 CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $162.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.13.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 307.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CASI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI).

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.