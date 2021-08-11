Movano (MOVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter.

NASDAQ MOVE opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Movano has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.81.

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

