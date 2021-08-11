MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MP. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.28.

MP Materials stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 171.59 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03. MP Materials has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $51.77.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at $43,183,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 59,499.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,092 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,100 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 487.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 847,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,455,000 after purchasing an additional 702,849 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $17,387,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

