MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.02. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.11 and a beta of 1.62.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

