MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.02. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.11 and a beta of 1.62.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

