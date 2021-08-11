MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

