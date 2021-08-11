MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys Shares of 81,000 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after buying an additional 28,313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after buying an additional 196,092 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,224,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $683,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,121,819. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

