MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $118.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $118.93.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $386,328.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 47,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total value of $5,003,142.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,792,442.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,425,132. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

