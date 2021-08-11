MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 170,000 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 42.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Exelon by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 58,788 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Exelon by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Exelon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXC opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $47.88.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

