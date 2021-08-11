MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $4.50 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 28,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $145.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.77. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.15 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.