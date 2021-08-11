MUFG Securities EMEA plc Trims Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,998 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 232,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in eBay by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in eBay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in eBay by 5.1% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

