Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Receives $15.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.31.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

MLLGF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

