Muncy Bank Financial (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.00 and last traded at $39.00. 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Pennsylvania. It accepts savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as demand, time, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include mortgage, home equity, vehicle, personal, and commercial loans, as well as business and real estate loans.

