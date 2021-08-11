Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) CEO Buys $54,050.00 in Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $54,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Mcgaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of Myers Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $53,525.00.

Shares of MYE stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,886. The firm has a market cap of $789.32 million, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. On average, analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,710,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter worth $202,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

