Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Shares Down 0.5%

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nanosonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.93 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.05.

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories for reducing cross-contamination between patients and the spread of healthcare acquired infections.

