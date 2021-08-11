Nathan Andrew Winters Sells 673 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $567.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $246.83 and a twelve month high of $570.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $528.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,502,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $938,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.50.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

