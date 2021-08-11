National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

