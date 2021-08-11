National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

National Health Investors has increased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,113. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

