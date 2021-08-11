National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.
National Health Investors has increased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE NHI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,113. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67.
In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.
National Health Investors Company Profile
National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.
