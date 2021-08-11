National Health Investors, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.
National Health Investors has increased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years.
National Health Investors stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.08. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.93.
In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.
National Health Investors Company Profile
National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.
