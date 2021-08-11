National Health Investors, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

National Health Investors has increased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years.

National Health Investors stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.08. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.93.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

