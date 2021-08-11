National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.04

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.04 and last traded at $54.64, with a volume of 2457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EYE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,130. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in National Vision by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in National Vision by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

