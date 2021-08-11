Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Natural Gas Services Group has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $138.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

