Neblio Trading Up 30.3% Over Last Week (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00002981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neblio has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $24.54 million and $1.43 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00041751 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00023977 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008876 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002097 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,132,544 coins and its circulating supply is 17,759,435 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.