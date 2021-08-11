Neo Trading Up 17.3% This Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Neo has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and $598.61 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $48.81 or 0.00105921 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001929 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00047167 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00056701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00151131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00016051 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

