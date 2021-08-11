Neoleukin Therapeutics’ (NLTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 210.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $300.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.93. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.95.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $31,092 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 43.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 69.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 18,963 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 26.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

